Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 12-18.
- Zeigler's BBQ & Catering, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 3-17.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 3-17.
- Art's Bagels & More, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 3-17.
- Church's Chicken #754, 3720 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 3-17.
- Piu Bello, 2014 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 3-17.
- Cafe Comma, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-17.
- Chipotle #3595, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-17.
- Dolly's Home Cooking, 4971 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 3-17.
- Burger Fi, 2844 South Main Street, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.
- Subway #40898, 3826 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.
- Corner Taqueria The, 2860 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 3-16.
- Copeland's of New Orleans, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 3-16.
- Three Dollar Cafe, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 3-16.
- Jimmy John's, 2941 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 3-16.
- Northstar Place, 3250 Quick Water Landing NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 3-15.
- Brazilian Bakery Cafe, 1260 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-15.
- Panda Express #1249, 3360 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-12.
- McDonald's #31678, 840 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 3-12.
- US Deli, 873 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 83. Date: 3-12.
- Taqueria El Guero, 4180 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 78. Date: 3-12.
- Moon Indian Cuisine, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-12.
- Martin's Restaurant, 3101 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-12.
