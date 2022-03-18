Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 10-17.
- King Kong Wings Mableton, 1153 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 3-17.
- Shadowood Cafe, 2110 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 3-17.
- ATL Best Wings, 5015 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 3-17.
- Governors Gun Club, 5740 C.H. James Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 89. Date: 3-17.
- Buffalo's Cafe, 3161 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-17.
- Captain D's #3741, 3856 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-17.
- Rotana Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-17.
- Cru Food & Wine Bar, 915 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 3-17.
- Wendy's, 1753 Macland Road SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 3-17.
- Peach Drop Nutrition, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 3-17.
- Papa John's Pizza #777, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 3-16.
- China King, 2909 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 3-16.
- Bar-B-Cutie, 3466 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-16.
- Sonny's Real Pit Bar-B-Q, 160 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 3-16.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 3-16.
- Java Cats Cafe Marietta, 85 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.
- Pie Bar, 60 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.
- Sweet Zensations - Mobile, 3956 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.
- Sweet Zensations at Due West United Methodist Church - Base, 3956 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.
- Scotchie's, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-16.
- Whoaaa!!! Bites - Base, 705 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.
- Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 1332 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 3-15.
- Cinnabon #289, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 3-15.
- Crooked Tree Cafe, 915 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-15.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 3-15.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 475 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-15.
- Laredo's Mexican Bar & Grill, 1635 Old Highway 41 NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-15.
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4090 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 94. Date: 3-15.
- Loaded Burger The - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 3-15.
- Billares Y Taqueria Guerrero, 350 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-15.
- Subway #1587, 470 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-15.
- Loaded Taco The - Mobile, 3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 3-15.
- Family Wings and Philly, 2754 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 3-15.
- Social Kitchen, 3100 Interstate North Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 3-15.
- Las Gorditas Duranguenzes, 2148 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 3-15.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-15.
- Domino's Pizza #5742, 2766 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-15.
- Shake Rattle and Rolls - Mobile, 3230 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 95. Date: 3-15.
- Seoul Food, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-15.
- Clubhouse ATL, 2852 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-15.
- Taste by Tanna, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 98. Date: 3-15.
- Yogli Mogli - Johnson Ferry, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 3-15.
- Whoaa!!! Bites - Mobile, 705 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 3-15.
- Dunkin Donuts, 4928 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 3-14.
- Philly Connection, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 3-14.
- Taqueria El Guero, 2599 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 3-14.
- Wingstop, 3240 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 3-14.
- Taco Bell #32643, 165 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-14.
- Bandido Wings, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-14.
- Volcano Steak & Sushi, 1720 Mars Hill Road, Acworth. Score: 87.
- Hardee's #1506200, 4850 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 3-14.
- IHOP #426, 179 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-14.
- M & J Home Cooking, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 3-14.
- Checkers Drive In, 2410 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 3-14.
- Paco's Mexican Restaurant, 5015 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 3-14.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #20, 3389 Busbee Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 3-14.
- Oolong Bubble Teahouse, 2950 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 3-14.
- Thumbs Up Diner, 2615 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 73. Date: 3-14.
- McDonald's (Inside Chevron) #12866, 5115 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 99. Date: 3-14.
- Checkers Drive Thru, 3745 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 3-14.
- Taco T, 1065 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 3-14.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-14.
- Independent Grounds, 3061 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-14.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 1721 Powder Springs SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-14.
- WNB Factory, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 3-14.
- Karachi Broast and Grill, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-14.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe #4310, 954 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-11.
- Pizza Hut #39386, 3309 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 94. Date: 3-11.
- Yogli Mogli - Sandy Plains, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-11.
- Dunkin Donuts, 670 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
- Papa John's Pizza #181, 931 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-10.
- Mandarin Care, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 3-10.
- San Francisco Banquet Hall and Restaurant, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 3-10.
- Owlz Pub, 3655 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 3-10.
- Douceur De France, 277 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
- Another Chance, 2221 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-10.
- Ph'East - Fan T'Asia, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 3-10.
- Chipotle #3595, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
- Vanilla Cafe, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-10.
- Luciano's Pizza, 3900 Legacy Park Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 3-10.
- Carlo's Pizza, 1100 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.