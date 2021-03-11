Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 5-11.
Dairy Queen of Kennesaw,♦ 2561 Kennesaw Due West Road, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 3-10.
Hot Wok Chinese Restaurant,♦ 3894 Due West Road, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 3-10.
Harry’s Pizza & Subs,♦ 2150 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 3-10.
Canterfield of Kennesaw,♦ 4381 Bells Ferry Road Nw, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
Social at Vinings, The,♦ 2401 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 3-10.
Burger King #6806,♦ 809 Veterans Memorial Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 3-10.
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant,♦ 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
Chick-Fil-A at Brookstone,♦ 1790 Mars Hill Road, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 3-10.
Marlow’s Tavern,♦ 2355 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 3-10.
Papa John’s Pizza #777,♦ 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 81. Date: 3-9.
Mellow Mushroom,♦ 6121 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
Chipotle Mexican Grill #2766,♦ 777 Townpark Lane. Score: 96. Date:3-9.
Waffle House #614,♦ 1811 Williams Drive, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
Taco Mac,♦ 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 3-9.
Padriac’s,♦ 2460 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
Vatica Indian Cuisine,♦ 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 3-9.
Generations Pizza,♦ 3969 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
Firehouse Subs #529,♦ 4624 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 3-8.
Subway #27101, 1435 Highland Ridge Ro♦ ad SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 3-8.
Firehouse Subs♦ , 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth, 30101-8353. Score: 88. Date: 3-8.
Burger King #15665,♦ 3630 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-8.
Moe’s Southwest Grill,♦ 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-8.
Longhorn Steakhouse of East Cobb #5002,♦ 1721 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-8.
Sinbad Mediterranean Grill,♦ 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-8.
Popeyes #11090,♦ 3350 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 3-8.
Pita Mediterranean Street Food,♦ 3240 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 3-8.
Phoenix at Johnson Ferry, The,♦ 9 Sherwood Lane SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-8.
Dolly’s Home Cooking♦ , 4971 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 61. Date: 3-8.
Marco’s Pizza,♦ 4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 87. Date: 3-5.
Governors Gun Club,♦ 5740 C.H. James Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 84. Date: 3-5.
Taco Bell,♦ 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-5.
McDonald’s, #2947,♦ 4819 Lower ROswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-5.
Arby’s, 4375 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-5.
