Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 3-9.
- Burger King #873, 3740 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-9.
- McAlister's Deli, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-9.
- Tubtim Siam Thai Cuisine, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-9.
- Unwine'D & Tap, 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-8.
- Waffle House #2156, 2720 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-8.
- Arby's #6621, 4375 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-8.
- Home Depot/Intefood, 2455 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-8.
- Your Pie, 732 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-8.
- 26 Thai Kitchen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 3-8.
- Twisted Taco Express, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-8.
- C'Est Si Bon Pastry and Restaurant, 560 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 3-7.
- Paulee's Place II, 950 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 3-7.
- Bowl The, 369 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 3-7.
- Hidalgo's Mexican Restaurant, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-7.
- Krystal #ATLF16, 5020 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-7.
- Come-N-Get It, 1409 Church Street, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 3-7.
- Gus' World Famous Fried Chicken, 2825 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-7.
- Chick-Fil-A #0863 Barrett Parkway, 830 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 3-7.
- Steak N Shake #604, 825 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 3-7.
- Lee Street Tacos - Mobile, 3230 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 3-7.
- Starbucks Coffee #8577, 815 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-4.
- Dunkin Donuts #345878, 1610 Ridenour Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-4.
- Wellstar KRMC Calm Water Cafe, 320 Kennestone Hospital Boulevard, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-4.
- Firehouse Subs #1136, 2500 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-4.
- T.G.I. Friday's, 840 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 3-4.
- San Luis Restaurant, 951 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 3-4.
- Burn By Rocky Patel, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 3-4.
- La Michoacana, 975 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-4.
- Kennesaw Place, 2800 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-3.
- Monterrey's Mexican Restaurant, 3721 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 85. Date: 3-3.
- Marietta Pizza Company, 3901 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-3.
- Mandarin Express, 1308 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 3-3.
- El Pollo Dorado, 715 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Steak 'N Shake #625, 3396 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 84. Date: 3-3.
- Hoyle's Kitchen & Bar, 1440 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Red Lobster #6250, 1805 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 3-3.
- Allgood Head Start, 461 Allgood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-3.
- Pelican's Snoballs, 3600 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 2810 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- La Madeleine #602, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 3-3.
- Gusto!, 688 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-3.
- African Delights, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 3-3.
- Mac McGee Battery, 950 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 3-3.
- Taqueria El Buen Sazon, 814 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-3.
- Pelican's Snoballs - Base, 3600 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Pelican's Snoballs - Mobile, 3600 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Your Pie Smyrna, 2440 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- KSU - Jamba By Blendid, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
