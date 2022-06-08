Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 2-7.
- Dough In The Box, 3184 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 6-7.
- Burger King #3900, 1201 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-7.
- Waffle House #778, 1398 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-7.
- TP - H&F Burger P137 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 6-7.
- TP - Fox Bros P152 At Truist Parks, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 6-7.
- TP - Food Trailer At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 6-7.
- TP - Chophouse 1 (CH1) At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-7.
- TP - Chophouse 2 (CH2) At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 6-7.
- Salata No. 86, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-7.
- Wei, 35 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 6-7.
- El Borrego De Oro, 724 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-7.
- Main Street Events by 1885 Grill, 4975 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 6-7.
- Dunkin Donuts, 980 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-6.
- Domino's Pizza #4516, 3505 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-6.
- Toyin Takeout, 495 Pat Mell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-6.
- Chilitos, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 6-6.
- Tacos La Villa, 2415 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 6-6.
- Burger King #3662, 2112 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 6-6.
- The Varsity - Town Center, 2790 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 6-6.
- Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria - Food, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 6-6.
- Revolving Sushi Factory, 2700 Town Center Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 6-6.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 6-6.
- Silverspot Cinema, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 6-6.
- Bojangles #1239, 4071 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- Canton Cook III Restaurant, 2063 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-3.
- Flavors of Hawaii - Base, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- Flavors of Hawaii - Mobile 2, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- Oyster Cafe, 3060 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 6-2.
- El Taco Azteca Bar & Grill, 2689 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-2.
- Fern Gully Jamaican Cafe, 2756 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 6-2.
- Rick's Hot Wings, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-2.
- Quabena's Kitchen - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 6-2.
- Lee Smoothie, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-2.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.