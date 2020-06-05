Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 30-June 5.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 6-4.
- Starbucks Coffee #56074, 4383 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-4.
- Menchie's Acworth, 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 6-3.
- Zahra's Kitchen, 1854 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- Kajun Seafood & Wings, 4148 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 95. Date: 6-2.
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 6-1.
- Marco's Pizza, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-1.
