Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 23-29.
- Garvey West Indian Grocery & Restaurant, 2575 Whitehaven Drive, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-29.
- Paces & Vine, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 6-29.
- Huey Luey's, 3338 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-29.
- Piastra, 45 W. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 6-29.
- Las Nenas Mex - Grill, 786 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-29.
- East West Wings, 2860 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 6-29.
- IHOP #4483, 1870 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 6-29.
- I Lounge Taste The Difference, 40 Dodd Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-29.
- Jada's Caribbean Cuisine, 4674 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 90. Date: 6-29.
- Blaqhaus, 16 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 6-29.
- Eataliano Kitchen Pizza Bar, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 6-29.
- WNB Factory @ Smyrna, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 6-29.
- Marietta Sage Restaurant & Lounge, 962 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-29.
- Vital Vybz Juice Bar, 3100 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 6-29.
- Jada's Caribbean Cuisine - Base, 4674 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 90. Date: 6-29.
- Henry's Uptown, 4835 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 6-28.
- China Wok, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 6-28.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 6-28.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 6-28.
- Henry's Louisiana Grill, 4835 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 6-28.
- Zaxby's, 5230 Stilesboro Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 6-28.
- Kastaways, 795 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 6-28.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 4600 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 6-28.
- O'Charley's #330, 4130 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 6-28.
- Luna Maya Mexican Cantina, 1575 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 6-28.
- Casita Mexican Kitchen, 682 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 6-28.
- ATL Fusion BBQ, 3801 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 6-28.
- Silla Del Toro, 30 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 6-28.
- Prince Palace Indian Bistro, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 6-28.
- Sola Fide Catering Co., 2070 Attic Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-28.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3705 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 6-27.
- Starbucks Coffee #988, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-27.
- Subway #4228, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 6-27.
- Granny'S Soulfood, 1355 Blair Bridge Road, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 6-27.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 1360 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-27.
- Yard House Restaurant #8375, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 6-27.
- Rio Steakhouse and Bakery, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 6-27.
- Sweet Magnolia Catering, 2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-27.
- Coldstone Creamery, 640 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-24.
- Taj Mahal Grill, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 6-24.
- Ted's Montana Grill #42, 640 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-24.
- JoJo Fritay, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-24.
- Tasty Flames, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 6-24.
- McCray's Tavern East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 6-24.
- Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen, 3205 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 6-24.
- Summer's Snobiz - Base, 1067 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 6-24.
- Summer's Snobiz - Mobile, 1067 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 6-24.
- Doc Green's, 3220 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 6-23.
- Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'N Biscuits, 5010 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 6-23.
- Burger King #13623, 1675 Gaylor Street, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 6-23.
- Bojangle's, 5220 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 6-23.
- Summit Food Service - Hartmann Center, 729 Lawrence Street NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-23.
- My Granny's Cakes, 2355 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-23.
- Brazil Pizza, 279 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-23.
- Twisted Kitchen, 4340 East-West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 6-23.
- Peri Peri Chicken, 1482 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 6-23.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.