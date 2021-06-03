Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 27-June 3.
- Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-2.
- Tin Drum Asia Cafe, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 6-2.
- Laredo's Mexican Bar & Grill, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 6-2.
- Chick-Fil-A at Acworth #1146, 3295 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-2.
- Bonefish Grill #7112, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 6-2.
- Kajun Seafood, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-2.
- First Watch The Daytime Cafe, 3815 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 6-1.
- Arby's #1217 @ East Cobb Crossing, 4367 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 6-1.
- Haveli Indian Cuisine, 490 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 6-1.
- Fugu Express, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 5-27.
- Murray's Kitchen - Mobile, 36 Collins Place, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 5-27.
- Smoothies For Health, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 5-27.
- Subway, 6520 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 5-27.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.