Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 17-24.
- Fab Gifts & Tea Inc., 21 W. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-23.
- I Love Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 2086 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 6-23.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 1360 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-23.
- Hooters of Cumberland, 2977 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 6-23.
- Thaicoon & Sushi Bar, 34 Mill Street NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 6-23.
- Cafe 200, 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 6-23.
- Kale Me Crazy, 3205 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 6-23.
- Q'Paso Latin Grub - Mobile, 5815 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta. Score: 100. Date: 6-23.
- China Wok, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 6-22.
- Time To Dine, 2121 New Market Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-22.
- Taco Mac, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 6-22.
- Burger King #22593, 3280 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-22.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-22.
- Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria, 2332 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 6-22.
- Hidalgo's Mexican Restaurant, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 6-22.
- Murph's, 1 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-22.
- Dunkin Donuts #347022, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 6-22.
- Los Magueys Mexican Restaurant, 2404 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-22.
- Dunkin Donuts #302925, 3300 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 6-21.
- Taj Mahal Grill, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 6-21.
- Grub Burger Bar, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 6-21.
- Big Chow Grill, 1 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 6-21.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #294, 851 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 77. Date: 6-21.
- Ted's Montana Grill #42, 640 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 6-21.
- McDonald's #2848, 4415 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 6-21.
- Cousins Maine Lobster Restaurant, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 6-21.
- Jerusalem Bakery and Grill, 1175 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-18.
- Toyin Takeout, 495 Pat Mell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-17.
- Bitefull, 2217 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 6-17.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #20, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-17.
- Marlow's Tavern, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 6-17.
- Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen, 55 Elizabeth Church Road NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 6-17.
- Lucky's Burger & Brew, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-17.
- Teriyaki Box, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 6-17.
- Wendy's, 2380 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 6-17.
- Yummy Bistro, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 6-17.
- El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 6-17.
- Wendy's, 4900 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 6-17.
