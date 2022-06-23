Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 15-22.
- American Deli, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-22.
- Toast By Maria Catering, 4110 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 6-22.
- Barber Bistro, 1871 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 6-22.
- Los Bravos, 2125 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 6-22.
- Zaxby's, 1640 Old Highway 41, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 6-22.
- Elevation Chophouse, 1723 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 6-22.
- Great Wall Chinese & Sushi Bar, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 6-22.
- Mellow Mushroom, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-22.
- Heritage of Brookstone, 5235 Stilesboro Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 6-22.
- Burger King #9654, 2495 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 6-21.
- Menchie's Acworth, 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-21.
- Winstons Food And Spirits, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 6-21.
- Mambo Italiano, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 6-21.
- Jersey Mike's, 2014 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 6-21.
- Sapidity Catering, 316 Fairground Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-21.
- Brickmont West Cobb Assisted Living, 2782 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-21.
- Frankie's Italian Restaurant, 3100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 6-21.
- Paleteria Delicia, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-21.
- Bamboo Garden, 3509 Baker Road, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 6-17.
- Liberty Pizza, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 6-17.
- Wings & BBQ - Take Out, 2331 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 6-17.
- The Melting Pot Restaurant, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-17.
- Riverside Epicenter - The Loft, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 6-17.
- Popeyes, 3500 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 6-17.
- House of Chan, 2469 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 6-17.
- Frozen Cow Creamery, 2870 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-16.
- Starbucks #699 - Inside Kroger, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 6-16.
- Sushi Yu, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 6-16.
- Burger King #22593, 3280 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-16.
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, 2830 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 6-16.
- The Rotisserie Shop, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 6-16.
- Fairfield Inn & Suites - Food, 3508 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 6-15.
- Kuroshio Sushi Bar & Grille, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 6-15.
- Capers, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 6-15.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant #1, 3165 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 6-15.
- Little Tokyo At Town Center Mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 6-15.
- Fuji Hana Steak & Sushi, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-15.
- Dogwood Forest of Acworth, 4461 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 6-15.
- Brickmont Acworth Assisted Living, 3114 N. Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 6-15.
- Zama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita Bar, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 6-15.
- El Super Pan, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 6-15.
- Mr. Wonton, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 80. Date: 6-15.
- I Luv Pho, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 6-15.
- Starbucks Coffee #56074, 4383 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-15.
- Orient Express, 2921 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 6-15.
- Scoops, 4839 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 6-15.
- Perks Coffee And Nom Station, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-15.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.