Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 26-June 1.

  • Goianao Restaurant and Catering, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 6-1.
  • La Bamba Mexican Bar & Grill #4, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 6-1.
  • Popeyes, 1430 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 6-1.
  • Church's Chicken #754, 3720 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 6-1.
  • The Phoenix At Johnson Ferry, 9 Sherwood Lane SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 6-1.
  • Joella's Hot Chicken, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 6-1.
  • Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 6-1.
  • Sonic Drive-In, 2705 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 6-1.
  • Vesuvio, 2893 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 6-1.
  • D&K BBQ - Base, 3875 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 93. Date: 5-31.
  • D&K BBQ - Mobile, 3875 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 5-31.
  • Sushinobo in Vinings, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 5-27.
  • Monticello, 2000 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 5-27.
  • Mo's Kitchen Catering, 705 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 5-27.
