Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 3-16.
- Hong Kong Star Chinese Cuisine, 4719 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 6-16.
- IHOP #489, 3130 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-16.
- Catering Hub - Base, 301 Lemon Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-16.
- Tracxx Bar and Grill, 1644 Atlanta Road, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 6-16.
- Wings Pub, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 6-16.
- Just Loaf'N, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 6-16.
- Slutty Vegan ATL #2 - Mobile, 164 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro. Score: 100. Date: 6-16.
- Taqueria La Fogata, 2650 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 70. Date: 6-15.
- La Salsa Restaurant, 2856 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 72. Date: 6-15.
- Art and Food / GCSS, 1395 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-15.
- Dough In The Box Donuts, 2799 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 81. Date: 6-15.
- McAlister's Deli, 789 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-15.
- Taqueria El Guero, 1135 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 6-15.
- Wendy's of Merchants Walk, 1312 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-15.
- Mi Casita, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-15.
- Chef Smokeys, 2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 6-15.
- Subway #4228, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 6-14.
- Omni Hotel At The Battery Atlanta - Restaurant, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 6-14.
- Omni Hotel At The Battery Atlanta Wine & Coffee Bar, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 6-14.
- Omni Hotel At The Battery Atlanta Banquet Kitchen & Garde Manger, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 6-14.
- Subway, 2475 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 6-14.
- McCray's Tavern East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 6-14.
- El Ranchero #1, 562 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-11.
- Mariscos Las Islitas, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 70. Date: 6-11.
- Luna Maya Mexican Cantina, 1575 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 6-11.
- Gordo Taco Loco, 601 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-11.
- Eating Spot, The, 301 Lemon Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-11.
- Emory University Hospital Smyrna, 3949 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Marietta Country Club - Pool Kitchen, 1400 Marietta Country Club Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Tom and Chee, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Marietta Country Club - Kitchen #1, 1400 Marietta Country Club Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 6-10.
- Marietta Country Club - Kitchen #2, 1400 Marietta Country Club Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 6-10.
- Roselane Health & Rehabilitation, 613 Roselane Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- JoJo Fritay, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 6-10.
- Tom and Chee - Mobile, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Piccadilly Holdings LLC, 536 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 6-10.
- Shivam Chaat Corner, 1826 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 62. Date: 6-10.
- Fox Dogs, 154 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Fly High Burgers - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Wendy's of Powder Springs, 55 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 6-10.
- Mac's Chophouse, 19 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 6-10.
- Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine - Mobile, 6041 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 6-10.
- Yogli Mogli, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Popeyes, 3500 Baker Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Jamba Smoothie Truck - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 6-10.
- Decorative Funnel Cakes - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Fly High Burgers - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Primo's Promenade Pizza, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Hometown Funnel Cakes, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Monstore, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Six Below, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Country Cousins, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Old South Confectionery, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Peachtree Dippin Dots, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Miner's Cookhouse, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - JB's Sports Bar & Grille, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Macho Nacho, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Hickory Chip, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Munchopolis Freestyle & Snacks, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Daddy O's, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Dee Jays Diner, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Johnny Rockets, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 98. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Hurricane Harbor Tidal Wave Cafe, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 93. Date: 6-9.
- M & J Home Cooking, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Coaster Candy, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Munchopolis Dippin Dots, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Strutter Wings, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 6-9.
- Wendy's, 1753 Macland Road SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 6-9.
- Gaston Street Eats Company - Mobile, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Amy & Tammy's Box Lunch, 1582 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 6-8.
- Krystal #MAR015, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 82. Date: 6-8.
- AJ's Famous Seafood & Poboy's, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 6-8.
- Starbucks Coffee #56074, 4383 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-8.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 6-8.
- Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant, 302 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 6-8.
- Pelican's Snoballs, 1642 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-8.
- Finding Flavor Catering Company, 115 Davis Circle, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 6-8.
- Frozen Cow Creamery, 2870 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 6-7.
- Domino's Pizza #4156, 3505 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 6-7.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #1464, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-7.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #3, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 6-7.
- Mango Tree, 3900 Legacy Park Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-7.
- 1885 Grill Acworth, 4438 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 6-7.
- Qdoba Mexican Eats, 827 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 6-7.
- Capers, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 6-4.
- Bandido Wings, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 6-3.
- Twin Peaks Kennesaw, 2475 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 6-3.
- Main Event, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant #1, 3165 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 6-3.
- Subway #32316, 4355 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 6-3.
- Fresh To Order, 1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 6-3.
- The Cenacle 2 Go - Mobile, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell.
- 2021 Cumberland Mall Carnival III/Elephant Ear & Funnel Cake, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- 2021 Cumberland Mall Carnival III/Cotton Candy, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- 2021 Cumberland Mall Carnival III/Sausage, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- 2021 Cumberland Mall Carnival III/Slushie, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
- 2021 Cumberland Mall Carnival III/Pizza, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-3.
