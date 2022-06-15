Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 8-14.
- Hong Kong City, 2142 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 6-14.
- Xengo Restaurant, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 6-14.
- Atlanta Bread Company, 4490 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 6-14.
- 7 Bridges To Recovery Corporation, 2840 Plant Atkinson Road, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 6-14.
- Church's Chicken #754, 3720 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 6-14.
- Philly and Wrap, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-14.
- Shai-Karr Eatery, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 6-14.
- Cadence Marietta, 1345 Milford Church Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-14.
- Lil Bites - Base, 4682 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-14.
- The Little Hut Cafe, 2470 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-14.
- The Little Hut Cafe - BASE, 2470 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-14.
- McDonald's #31678, 840 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 6-14.
- Hamp & Harry's, 168 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 6-14.
- R'Jabs Wings, 6274 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 6-13.
- Wendy's #2636, 185 S. Service Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-13.
- Stockyard Burgers & Bones, 2850 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 6-13.
- The Manna House Cafe, 45 N. Fairground Street NE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-13.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #294, 851 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 6-13.
- New York Buffalo Wings, 356 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 6-13.
- Chuy's, 585 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 6-13.
- Popeyes #4005, 6077 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 6-13.
- Wingolicious, 401 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 6-13.
- Church's Chicken, 351 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 98. Date: 6-13.
- Dollar Cafe, 5240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 6-13.
- Waffle House #2200, 2316 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 6-10.
- Top Spice Thai & Malaysia Restaurant, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 6-10.
- Live! At The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 6-10.
- Fresh Fish Seafood Market, 366 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 6-10.
- Kumo Hibachi Sushi, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 6-10.
- McDonald's #2848, 4415 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 6-10.
- McDonald's #10925, 645 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 6-10.
- Flavors of Hawaii, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Christos, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 6-10.
- First Watch The Daytime Cafe, 3815 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 6-9.
- Mazzy's Sports Bar & Grill, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 6-9.
- Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 6-9.
- Mango Tree, 3900 Legacy Park Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Paige's Bistro, 2523 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
