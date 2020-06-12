Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 6-12.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Primo's Promenade Pizza, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 6-11.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Six Below, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 6-11.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - USA Icee, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 6-11.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Old South Confectionery, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 6-11.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Macho Nacho, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 6-11.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Dee Jays Diner, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 6-11.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Johnny Rockets, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 6-11.
- Chick-fil-A at Acworth, 3295 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-11.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Coaster Candy, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 6-11.
- Gaston Street Eats Company - Mobile, 2590 Mars Hill Church Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 6-10.
- Wings 101, 998 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 6-9.
- Shakespeare The Protein House, 3920 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-9.
- Checkers Drive Thru, 3745 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 6-9.
- Piccadilly Holdings LLC, 536 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 6-8.
