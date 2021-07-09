Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 31-July 8.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers,♦ 3705 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-8.
Red Elephant Thai Cuisine,♦ 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 7-8.
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant #21,♦ 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 7-8.
Mexico Lindo Restaurant #1,♦ 2620 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 7-8.
Zaxby’s,♦ 750 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-8.
Perks Coffee & Bagels,♦ 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-8.
JJ’s Pizzeria,♦ 2211 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-8.
Breaded Pig The — Mobile,♦ 3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 7-8.
House of Chan,♦ 2469 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 7-8.
Blaqhaus,♦ 16 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 7-8.
Powerful Juice, Java & Smoothie Bar,♦ 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-7.
Paleteria Michuacana,♦ 737 Roswell Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-7.
Starbucks Coffee #11788,♦ 2495 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 7-7.
Pizza Hut @ Target — T-2091,♦ 3378 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 80. Date: 7-7.
Three Dollar Cafe,♦ 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 7-7.
Kuroshio Sushi Bar & Grille,♦ 2700 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 7-7.
Bahama Breeze #3009,♦ 755 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 7-7.
Kumo Hibachi Sushi,♦ 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 7-7.
Governors Gun Club,♦ 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-7.
Mo’s Kitchen Catering,♦ 705 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 7-7.
Mini Stop Chinese Restaurant,♦ 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 7-7.
Sbarro #479,♦ 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 7-7.
McDonald’s #11774,♦ 4065 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 98. Date: 7-7.
Starbucks Coffee #988,♦ 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 7-6.
No. 1 China,♦ 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 7-6.
Atria Mableton — Food,♦ 3829 Floyd Road NW, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 7-6.
Piastra,♦ 45 W. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 7-6.
Cool Beans Coffee Roasters,♦ 32 Waddell Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-6.
Jersey Mike’s Subs #5020,♦ 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 7-6.
Rico! Fresh Healthy Grill,♦ 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 7-6.
Haagen-Dazs,♦ 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 7-6.
Tiger Sugar,♦ 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-6.
McDonald’s,♦ 3677 Marathon Circle, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 7-6.
Pizza J,♦ 690 S. Gordon Street SW, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 7-2.
Xengo Restaurant,♦ 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 7-2.
Sky Restaurant Bar & Grill,♦ 5590 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 87. Date: 7-2.
Wendy’s #2636,♦ 185 S. Service Road, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 7-2.
Wallace Barbecue,♦ 3035 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 7-2.
Red Lobster #6250,♦ 1805 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 70. Date: 7-2.
Fresh Fish Seafood Market,♦ 366 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 7-2.
Snowy Rolls,♦ 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-2.
Hyderabad Express,♦ 2772 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 7-2.
Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs,♦ 80 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 7-2.
Caribbean Soul Bar & Grill,♦ 3365 Acworth Oaks Drive NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-2.
Vegetopia — Mobile,♦ 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 7-2.
Peace Love & Pizza #5,♦ 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-1.
Saigon Cafe,♦ 2700 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 7-1.
Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria,♦ 2090 Baker Road, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 7-1.
Chef Cary’s Cuisine,♦ 32 Ayers Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 7-1.
Zama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita Bar,♦ 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 7-1.
Lucky China,♦ 3600 Cherokee Street NE, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 7-1.
What’s Poppin’ Gourmet Kettle Corn & Sweet Treats,♦ 1301 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 92. Date: 7-1.
Quabena’s Kitchen — Mobile,♦ 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-1.
Coldstone Creamery,♦ 640 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
RC’s Southern Cooking,♦ 1516 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 6-30.
Pad Thai & Chinese Cuisine,♦ 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 6-30.
Paces & Vine,♦ 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 6-30.
Burger King #13623,♦ 1675 Gaylor Street, Smyrna. Score: 74. Date: 6-30.
Siracusa’s NY Pizzeria,♦ 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 40. Date: 6-30.
South City Kitchen Vinings,♦ 1675 Cumberland Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 6-30.
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza,♦ 1435 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 6-30.
Red Lobster #0392,♦ 2579 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 6-30.
Kona Ice of North Georgia — Trailer,♦ 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
Kona Ice of North Georgia #1 — Mobile,♦ 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
Kona Ice of North Georgia #2 — Mobile,♦ 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
Mi Rancho #2,♦ 1495 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-30.
Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant,♦ 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 6-30.
Kona Ice of North Georgia # 4 — Mobile,♦ 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
MTH Pizza,♦ 1675 Cumberland Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 6-30.
Quabena’s Kitchen — Base,♦ 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
Kokee Tea, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
