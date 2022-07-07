Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 30-July 6.

  • Sunny's Bagels & Deli, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 7-6.
  • Penang Malaysian & Thai Cuisine, 2491 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 7-6.
  • Chick-Fil-A At Cumberland Mall #070, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 7-6.
  • Bezoria, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 7-6.
  • Snowy Rolls, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-6.
  • Cylantros Venezuelan Cuisine #2, 3338 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 7-6.
  • Kiri's Corporate Catering, 1797 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 7-6.
  • Shane's Rib Shack, 3155 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 7-6.
  • Himalayan Kitchen, 1651 Roswell Street, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 7-6.
  • Chick-Fil-A #513 Akers Mill, 2975 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 7-5.
  • Luis' Cafe Atlanta, 833 Campbell Hill Street NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-5.
  • Del Taco #1133, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-5.
  • McDonald's #4905, 2700 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 7-5.
  • Garden & Gun Club, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 7-5.
  • Bruster's Real Ice Cream - Town Center, 2960 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-5.
  • Gaines Park Senior Living, 1740 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-5.
  • Shake Rattle and Rolls - Mobile, 3230 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 7-4.
  • Decorative Funnel Cakes - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-4.
  • Twin Peaks Kennesaw, 2475 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-1.
  • Firehouse Subs, 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 7-1.
  • Courtyard By Marriott Bistro - Food, 2829 Overlook Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 6-30.
  • 101 Steak, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
  • Marietta Pizza Company, 3 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 6-30.
  • Cheesecake Factory The, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 6-30.
  • Wing & Fish GA, 690 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
  • Kale Me Crazy - Smyrna, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 6-30.
  • WNB Factory @ Acworth 2, 3505 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 6-30.
