Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 25-31.
- Panera Bread Cafe, 1430 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-30.
- Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 S. Main Street NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-30.
- Pizza Hut @ Target, 3378 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 7-29.
- Yummy Bistro, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 7-29.
- Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant, 302 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 7-29.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill, 2999 Cumberland Boulevard, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 7-28.
- Mzizi Coffee Roaster, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 7-28.
- McCray's West Village Tavern, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 7-27.
- Planet Smoothie, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 7-27.
- Subway, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 7-27.
- Woo Restaurant Bar & Grill, 3365 Acworth Oak Drive NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-27.
