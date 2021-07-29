Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 22-28.
- Monterrey's Mexican Restaurant, 3721 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 7-28.
- Tracxx Bar and Grill, 1644 Atlanta Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 7-28.
- Tasty Flames, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 7-28.
- Night Owl Pizza, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 7-27.
- Burger King #6340, 1190 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 7-27.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #636, 4145 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 7-27.
- 575 Bistro, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 7-27.
- Happy Panda, 4430 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-27.
- McDonald's #31678, 840 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 7-27.
- Firehouse Subs, 4250 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-26.
- Otter's Chicken, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 7-26.
- Burger King #8054, 4410 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-26.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of West Cobb #5101, 2636 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 7-26.
- McDonald's #3341, 2049 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 7-26.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 7-26.
- Don Diego Restaurant, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 85. Date: 7-23.
- J. Buffalo Wings, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 7-23.
- Choate BBQ - Mobile, 10150 Ball Ground Highway, Ball Ground. Score: 100. Date: 7-23.
- Taqueria Margarita, 860 Six Flags Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 7-22.
- Smoothies for Health, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 7-22.
- Speakcheesy Food Truck - Mobile, 304 1/2 E. 2nd Avenue, Rome. Score: 100. Date: 7-22.
