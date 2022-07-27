Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 21-27.
- Waffle House #424, 4458 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 7-26.
- Captain D's #3634, 3439 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 7-26.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 7-26.
- Church's Chicken #732, 75 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 7-26.
- McDonald's #10232, 1195 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 7-26.
- Cafe Blue, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 7-26.
- Spice the Americas - Mobile, 7040 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross. Score: 71. Date: 7-26.
- Island Chef Cafe - Mobile, 7050 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross. Score: 84. Date: 7-26.
- Tubtim Siam, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-26.
- Fried Tomato Buffet, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-25.
- Sterling Estates of West Cobb - Dining Room, 3165 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 7-25.
- Sterling Estates of West Cobb - Grill, 3165 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-25.
- KFC #F205001, 981 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 7-25.
- El Nopalito Mexican Restaurant, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 7-25.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant #21, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 7-25.
- Captain D's #3568, 5545 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 87. Date: 7-25.
- Bowlero - Kennesaw, 775 Cobb Place Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-25.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #30, 2150 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 7-25.
- Sushi Village SC Fried Seafood & Chicken, 2647 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 7-25.
- Marco's Pizza, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-25.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-22.
- Tofu Village, 700 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 7-22.
- Wingstop, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 7-22.
- Subway #40898, 3826 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-22.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 7-22.
- J.D.'s Bar-B-Que, 4424 South Main Street, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 7-22.
- Panda Express #1249, 3360 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 7-22.
- El Rinconcito Tropical 2, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 7-22.
- Caribbean Spice, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 7-22.
- Subway #6672, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-22.
- Generations Pizza, 3969 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 7-22.
- Casanova Mexican Restaurant, 1651 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 7-22.
- New Han's, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 7-21.
- Lakeside Cafe, 900 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 7-21.
- Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 7-21.
- Lahore Grill Restaurant, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 7-21.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill #1102, 1160 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-21.
- Burger King #6340, 1190 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-21.
- Popeyes #11090, 3350 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 7-21.
- Three Dollar Cafe, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 7-21.
- Wendy's, 4900 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 7-21.
- Forks & Flavors, 2920 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 7-21.
- DFC presents Jus-Wing-N-It - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-21.
- DFC presents Jus-Wing-N-It - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-21.
- Three Tree Trolley - Base, 2744 Watts Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-21.
- Three Tree Trolley - Mobile, 2744 Watts Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-21.
