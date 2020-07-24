Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 18-24.
- Capers, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-23.
- Rico! Fresh Healthy Grill, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 7-23.
- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 7-22.
- Burger King, 3740 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 7-22.
- Fish Thyme Restaurant & Bar, 3979 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-22.
- Guthrie's, 787 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 7-22.
- McCray's Tavern East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-21.
- Subway, 3300 Frey Road, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 7-20.
