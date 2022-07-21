Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 13-20.
- Food Avenue Express at Target T-0981, 740 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-20.
- RC's Southern Cooking, 1516 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 7-20.
- Hibachiman, 4715 S. Circle 75 Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 7-20.
- Green Lotus, 1025 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 7-20.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #1464, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 7-20.
- Zaxby's, 3030 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-20.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 7-20.
- Waffle House #791, 3635 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 7-20.
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #1152, 429 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-20.
- Mi Rancho #2, 1495 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 7-20.
- A Taste Of Asia, 2667 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 7-20.
- Fad Fine Dining Restaurant, 6065 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 70. Date: 7-20.
- Chuck E. Cheese's #729, 2990 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 7-19.
- J. Buffalo Wing Restaurant, 1133 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 7-19.
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-19.
- Firehouse Subs #1120, 2970 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 7-19.
- Love At Wurst Sight - Mobile, 1927 Lakeside Parkway, Tucker. Score: 88. Date: 7-19.
- Cheeseburger Bobby's, 2768 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 7-18.
- Martin's Restaurant - Austell Location, 2185 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 7-18.
- Dairy Queen Store #12030, 3721 Largent Way, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 7-18.
- Waffle House #1563, 1395 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 7-18.
- Jason's Deli, 945 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 7-18.
- Planet Smoothie #18190, 2014 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 7-18.
- Cafe Social House, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 7-18.
- Good Kitchen & Market, 116 Margaret Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-18.
- Italy's Pizzeria, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-18.
- China Dragon Restaurant, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 7-18.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 7-18.
- Tacos Del Chavo, 3055 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-18.
- TDT BBQ inside Shell Station, 4360 Floyd Road Sw, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 7-15.
- Martin's Restaurant, 1215 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 7-15.
- Zaxby's, 5201 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 7-15.
- Dunkin Donuts #347022, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 76. Date: 7-15.
- Peace Love & Pizza #4, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-14.
- This Is It, 2776 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 7-14.
- Provino's Italian Restaurant #1, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-14.
- Chick-Fil-a #0810, 3100 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 7-14.
- The Orient, 3050 Windy Hill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 7-14.
- Haagen-Dazs, 400 Earnest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-14.
- Good2Go Food Truck - Base, 2697 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-14.
- Good2Go Food Truck - Mobile, 2697 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-14.
- South City Kitchen Vinings, 1675 Cumberland Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 7-13.
- The China Doll Restaurant, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-13.
- Taco Bell #4740, 5161 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 7-13.
- Longhorn Steakhouse #5470, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 7-13.
- Bonefish Grill #7112, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 7-13.
- Cinnabon #389, 1000 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 7-13.
- Tokyo Express - Cumberland Mall, 1000 Cumberland Mall Drive, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 7-13.
