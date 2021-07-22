Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 15-21.
- Mariscos Las Islitas, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 7-21.
- Starbucks Coffee #55844, 1805 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-21.
- Independent Grounds, 3061 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-21.
- Mariscos Las Islitas - Base, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 7-21.
- Sparkles Roller Rink II of Kennesaw, 1000 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 7-20.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill #1102, 1160 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-20.
- McDonald's #11141, 4021 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 87. Date: 7-20.
- Popeyes, 1430 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 7-20.
- Rico's Mex Mex Grill, 3770 Southside Drive, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 7-19.
- Asian Express, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-19.
- Kuroshio Sushi Bar & Grille, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 7-19.
- Salata #86, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 7-19.
- Starbucks Coffee #18951, 30 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-16.
- Taqueria La Fogata, 2650 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 7-16.
- Island Spice, 2535 Hickory Grove Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-16.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #294, 851 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 7-16.
- Chick-Fil-A at Vinings #1998, 2485 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 7-16.
- Mediterranean Bistro, 3940 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-15.
- Tokyo Sushi & Steakhouse, 4624 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 7-15.
- Taco Bell #27711, 3240 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-15.
- Provino's Italian Restaurant #1, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 7-15.
- Reveille Cafe, 2500 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 7-15.
- Jada's Caribbean Cuisine, 4674 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 97. Date: 7-15.
- Senor Tequila Grill & Bar 2, 3599 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 7-15.
- Icey Chicks - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 7-15.
