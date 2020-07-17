Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 11-17.
- Fit N Fuel - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 7-16.
- Wendy's, 2808 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 7-15.
- Sbarro, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-14.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 7-13.
- El Rinconcito Tropical/Yester Year, 4337 Dallas Acworth Highway, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 7-11.
