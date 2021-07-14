Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 9-14.
- Pizza Spot, The, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 7-13.
- Cold Stone Creamery, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 7-13.
- Tacos La Villa, 2415 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 7-13.
- Burger King #9654, 2495 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 7-13.
- Rancho El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, 499 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 7-13.
- China Doll Restaurant, The, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-13.
- Laredo's Mexican Bar & Grill, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 75. Date: 7-13.
- International House of Pancakes #497, 2530 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 7-13.
- Pasadita Taqueria, 6015 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 7-13.
- Ponko Chicken, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-13.
- El Solecito Mexican Grill of Mableton, 511 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 7-13.
- Nature's Corner Market, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-12.
- Taco Prado, 6912 Mableton Parkway SE, Mableton. Score 92. Date: 7-12.
- Zaxby's, 5201 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 7-12.
- Cadence Marietta, 1345 Milford Church Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 7-12.
- McCray's Italian East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Scoe 99. Date: 7-12.
- Tokyo Sushi & Steakhouse, 4624 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 58. Date: 7-9.
- Biscuits and More, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-9.
- Siracusa's NY Pizzeria, 5350 United Drive SE, in Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 7-9.
- Firehouse Subs #659, 145 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-9.
- Creme De La Crepe, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-9.
- Nibbles, 4456 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 5-11. Date: 7-9.
