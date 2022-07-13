Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 7-12.
- Wellstar at Vinings Health Park - Parkside Bistro, 4441 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 7-12.
- First Watch Restaurants Cafe, 1675 Cumberland Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 7-12.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill #1105, 2999 Cumberland Boulevard, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 7-12.
- US Cafe, 4499 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 7-12.
- Zucca Bar & Pizzeria, 2860 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 7-12.
- Bento Bus - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 7-12.
- Legacy Golf Links, 1825 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 7-12.
- Fox Creek Golf Club, 1501 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 7-12.
- Marietta Perks, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 7-12.
- Yom LLC/Sol, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 7-12.
- American Deli, 3961 Floyd Road, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 7-11.
- Pruitthealth - Marietta, 50 Saine Drive SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-11.
- Nick's Bar-B-Q, Store #2, 3329 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 7-11.
- Skint Chestnut Brewing Company, 3886 Broad Street, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 7-11.
- Jersey Mike's Subs #5068, 3139 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 7-8.
- Martin's Restaurant - Mableton Location, 6240 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 7-8.
- Chick-Fil-A East Lake #00757, 2105 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-8.
- Rosaria's Italian Kitchen, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 7-8.
- Icey Chicks - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-8.
- Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant, 302 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 7-8.
- Icey Chicks - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 7-8.
- Portal Pinball Arcade, 3335 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 7-8.
- American Legion Post 296 Paul E. Kelly Jr., 906 W. Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 7-7.
- Wingz on Wheelz, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 7-7.
- Bradley's Bar & Grill, 4961 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 7-7.
- Red Sky Tapas & Bar, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 7-7.
- Cafe Du Jour, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 7-7.
- Mariscos Las Islitas, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 7-7.
- Dogwood Catering of Marietta, 4961 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 7-7.
- Cafe Lucia, 1260 W. Spring Street, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 7-7.
- Wendy's #92, 2668 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 7-7.
- Daily Dose, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 7-7.
