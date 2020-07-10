Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for July 3-10.
- Waffle House, 2578 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 7-9.
- Thai Cafe, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 7-8.
- Taco Mac, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 7-8.
- Brisas De Tela Restaurant II, 739 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 7-8.
- Doc Green's, 3220 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 7-7.
- Groovy Shave Ice, 5220 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 98. Date: 7-7.
- Cinnabon, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 7-6.
- Pho on Pho, 1812 Powder Springs Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 7-6.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.