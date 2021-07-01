Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for June 25-30.
- Coldstone Creamery, 640 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-30.
- RC's Southern Cooking, 1516 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 6-30.
- Paces & Vine, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 6-30.
- South City Kitchen Vinings, 1675 Cumberland Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 6-30.
- Red Lobster #0392, 2579 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 6-30.
- Mi Rancho #2, 1495 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-30.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 6-30.
- MTH Pizza, 1675 Cumberland Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 6-30.
- Tandoor Restaurant, 279 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 60. Date: 6-29.
- 101 Steak, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-29.
- Five Finger Philly #2 - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 6-29.
- Aroma Indian Bistro, 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell, Score: 97. Date: 6-29.
- Smoothie King #850, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 70. Date: 6-29.
- Italia Mediterranean Grill, 2655 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 6-29.
- Camp's Kitchen and Bar, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 6-28.
- Sushi Yu, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 6-28.
- Stockyard Burger's & Bones, 2850 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-28.
- Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'N Biscuits, 5010 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 6-28.
- Varsity The - Town Center, 2790 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 6-28.
- Waffle House #1100, 3335 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 6-28.
- Aspens Signature Steaks, 2942 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 6-28.
- Marietta Pizza Company, 3 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 6-28.
- Thompson Brothers Bar-B-Que, 2445 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 6-28.
- Orient Express, 2921 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 6-28.
- Kajun Asian - Mobile, 3795 Presidential Parwkay, Lawrenceville. Score: 100. Date: 6-28.
- Panera Bread #6162, 1430 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 6-28.
- Christos, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-28.
- Frank's Cajun and Soul Kitchen, 1175 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 6-25.
- Old Vinings Inn, 3011 Paces Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 6-25.
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 2500 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 6-25.
- Stilesboro Biscuits, 3590 Stilesboro Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 71. Date: 6-25.
- Chick-Fil-A East Lake #00757, 2105 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 6-25.
- Subway #13112, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 6-25.
- Public House at Vinings-Food (Inside Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings), The, 2857 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta.
- Mersi Chef Persian Food, 1735 Tuscan Heights Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 6-25.
- Loaded Potato Bar, 4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 6-25.
- Taste of Chicago, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-25.
- Paleteria Chavalois, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 6-25.
- Prince Palace Indian Bistro, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 6-25.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.