Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
- Jordan Lounge and Hookah Bar, 2755 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-2.
- Asahi Japanese Steak & Sushi, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-2.
- Pat's Kitchen, 803 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-2.
- Dunkin Donuts, 3139 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 12-31.
- Fusco's Via Roma, 4815-A S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 85. Date: 12-31.
- Thai of Austell, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 12-31.
- Luis' Cafe Atlanta, 833 Campbell High Street NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-31.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 65. Date: 12-31.
- Wendy's, 3442 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 12-31.
- Zaxby's, 2205 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 74. Date: 12-31.
- Chick-fil-A at Smyrna, 5120 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-31.
- Zoe's Kitchen, 2935 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 12-31.
- Kouzina Christos, 1453 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 12-31.
- Zaxby's, 5201 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 12-31.
- Pollo Campero, 260 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-31.
- Bojangles', 2766 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 12-30.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 3372 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-30.
- Wendy's, 1110 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 12-30.
- Wendy's, 55 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-30.
- Monterrey's Mexican Restaurant, 3721 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 82. Date: 12-30.
- Tacos La Villa, 2415 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 12-30.
- Waffle House, 920 Cobb Parkway S. Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 12-30.
- Johnboy's Home Cooking, 3050 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 12-30.
- Jim 'N Nicks BBQ, 4574 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 12-30.
- Frankie's Italian Restaurant, 3085 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 12-30.
- Padriac's, 2460 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 12-30.
- Chick-fil-A at Vinings, 2485 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 12-30.
- McDonald's, 1195 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 12-30.
- Domino's Pizza, 2555 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-30.
- Haveli Indian Cuisine, 490 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 12-30.
