Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 25-31.
- Catfish Hox, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-30.
- Elevation Chophouse, 1723 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 78. Date: 1-30.
- 1st Brazilian BBQ + - Base, 1592 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-30.
- Cadence Marietta, 1345 Milford Church Road SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-30.
- Righteous 'Que, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-30.
- Himalayan Kitchen, 1651 Roswell Street, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 1-30.
- Jolly Joe's Restaurant & Pub, 1153 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 72. Date: 1-29.
- Biscuits and More, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-29.
- Taco Bell, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-29.
- Taco Prado, 6912 Mableton Parkway SE, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 1-29.
- Chef Cary's Cuisine, 32 Ayers Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-29.
- Tubtim Siam, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-29.
- Marco's Pizza, 4250 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 1-28.
- Hoboken Bread & Bagel Company, 1033 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-28.
- Reid's Deli, 1338 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 1-28.
- Crooked Tree Cafe, 915 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 1-28.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-28.
- Soi 3, 2606 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 1-28.
- Arby's, 4375 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 1-28.
- Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen, 55 Elizabeth Church Road NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-28.
- US Deli, 873 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 1-28.
- Starbucks Coffee, 1805 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- Juice Factory, 4250 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- Dominic's NY Pizza/Dominic's Wood Fire 2- Mobile, 2945 Carrie Farm Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- Subway, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-28.
- Firehouse Subs, 2500 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-27.
- Rick's Hot Wings, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 72. Date: 1-27.
- El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 1690 Powder Springs Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 1-27.
