Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 11-24.
- K Cafe, 225 Townpark Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 1-24.
- Coldstone Creamery, 640 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-23.
- Wingstop Acworth, 3265 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 1-23.
- Highland Bakery & Kitchen, 3205 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 1-23.
- River Street Sweets - Savannah's Candy Kitchen, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 1-23.
- Paleteria La Michoacana, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 1-22.
- Wing Factory The, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 1-22.
- Northstar Place, 3250 Quick Water Landing NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 1-22.
- Buddha Delight, 2731 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 1-22.
- California Pizza Kitchen, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-22.
- Starbucks, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-22.
- Wingolicious, 401 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 77. Date: 1-22.
- Rosa's Pizza, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-22.
- Jamaican Dutch Pot Restaurant, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 1-22.
- El Rin Con Salvadoreno Bakery, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 1-22.
- I Lounge Taste The Difference, 40 Dodd Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-22.
- Starbucks Coffee, 4515 W. Village Way SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 1-21.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2728 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 1-21.
- Simmer Time Cafe, 2940 Dallas Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 1-21.
- Taps at Ph'East, 925 Battery Aveneu, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-21.
- Kung Fu Tea, 925 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-21.
- Ph'East - Poke Burri, 925 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-21.
- Ph'East - Lifting Noodles Ramen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-21.
- Ph'East - Snack Boxe Bistro, 925 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-21.
- Ph'East - Fan T'Asia, 925 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-21.
- Vegreen Burger, 400 Battery Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-21.
- Health Factory, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 1-17.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 72. Date: 1-17.
- Bar-B-Cutie, 3466 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 1-17.
- Yasin's Homestyle Seafood, 818 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 1-17.
- Thumbs Up Diner, 2615 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 1-17.
- The Poke Company, 789 Church Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-17.
- Monticello, 2000 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 1-17.
- Juice Factory, 4250 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 1-17.
- Chattahoochee Coffee - The Eddy, 6255 River View Road, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 1-17.
- Updog Smoothies and Juices, 107 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-17.
- Pizza Hut, 1100 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-16.
- Powerful Juice, Java & Smoothie Bar, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-16.
- La Salsa Restaurant, 2856 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 1-16.
- Nest The, 2921 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 1-16.
- Don Pedro's Mexican #2, 344 S. Fairground Street SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-16.
- Tasty China, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 1-16.
- Waffle House, 1862 Mars Hill Road, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 1-16.
- Tijuana Joe's Cantina, 690 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-16.
- Chicago's Restaurant, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 91. Date: 1-16.
- BB Kabobs, 1260 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-16.
- Brewsters Neighborhood Grille, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-16.
- Windy Hill Cafe, 2470 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-16.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1757 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 1-16.
- Bandido Wings, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 1-15.
- Roy's Cheesesteaks, 2900 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 1-15.
- Art's Bagel & More, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 1-15.
- Uncle Maddio's Pizza, 3245 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 79. Date: 1-15.
- Panera Bread Bakery & Cafe, 732 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-15.
- Tiger Tiger, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 1-15.
- Krystal, 271 Cobb Parkway S. Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 1-14.
- Smoothie King, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 1-14.
- Pop! Bubble Tea and Coffee Bar, 3344 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
- Papa John's Pizza, 3165 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-14.
- Subway, 3345 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 1-14.
- Julia's #2, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 1-14.
- El Salvador Bakery, 172 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 1-14.
- KFC, 12 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
- McDonald's, 4819 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-14.
- Popeyes, 2691 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-14.
- Dunkin Donuts, 980 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 1-13.
- Pizza 3, 690 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 1-13.
- Taco Bell, 165 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-13.
- IHOP, 179 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-13.
- El Pollo Dorado, 715 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-13.
- Traxx Bar and Grill, 1644 Atlanta Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-13.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-13.
- Checkers, 3745 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-13.
- Epicenter - Caribou Coffee, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 1-13.
