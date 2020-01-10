Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 4-10.
- Sarah Jeans Ice Cream, 109 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-9.
- China Fun, 5200 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 1-9.
- Cook Out Restaurant, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 1-9.
- Zoe's Kitchen, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-9.
- Stoney River Legendary Steaks, 1640 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 1-9.
- Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 1-9.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill, 2995 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 1-9.
- Zone Coffee Bar, 32 N. Fairground Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-9.
- Wings Pub, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-9.
- Kale Me Crazy Smyrna, 4500 West Village Place, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 1-9.
- Shivam Chaat Corner, 1826 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 1-9.
- Mikkey's Retro Grill, 400 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 1-9.
- WellStar Acworth-Parkside Cafe, 4550 Cobb Parkway N., Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 1-8.
- Loribell's Frozen Custard Creations, 3139 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 1-8.
- Gondolier Pizza, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 1-8.
- Starbucks Coffee, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-8.
- Peace Cafe, 3805 Canton Place NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 1-8.
- Hoang Long Restaurant, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-8.
- Parkway Cafe, 1850 Parkway Place, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-8.
- Zaxby's, 1420 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 1-8.
- China Kitchen, 470 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-8.
- Burger King, 2610 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 1-8.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 475 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-8.
- Zaxby's, 780 Townpark Lane, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 1-8.
- AJ's Famous Seafood & Poboy's, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-8.
- Subway, 3079 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-7.
- Soul Food Train Eatery, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 1-7.
- Firehouse Subs, 4648 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 1-7.
- Mirko Pasta, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-7.
- BBQ1, 4958 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-7.
- C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar, 3300 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 1-7.
- Cool Beans Coffee Roasters, 32 Waddell Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-7.
- Hibachi Grill and Amazing Buffet, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-7.
- American Deli, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 1-7.
- Bravo's Pizzeria, 2950 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 1-7.
- Whey To Go!, 1453 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-6.
- Dunkin Donuts, 3300 South Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-6.
- Starbucks Coffee, 3622 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 1-6.
- Starbucks, 3378 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 1-6.
- Billares Y Taqueria Guerrero, 350 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-6.
- Subway, 822 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 1-6.
