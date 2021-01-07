Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Dec. 31-Jan. 7.
- Papa John's Pizza #779, 2774 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-6.
- Starbucks Coffee #11045, 3622 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 1-6.
- Subway #25163, 4725 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 1-6.
- Burger King #13481, 2775 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 1-6.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #20, 3389 Busbee Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 1-6.
- Starbucks at Target - T-2091, 3378 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 1-5.
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 1-5.
- Arby's #6260, 4950 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 1-5.
- Laredo's Mexican Bar & Grill, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 1-5.
- Jersey Mike's Subs #5020, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 1-5.
- Forks & Flavors, 2920 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 1-5.
- Gondolier Pizza, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 1-4.
- Starbucks Coffee #8530, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-4.
- Subway, 1871 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-4.
- Cook Out Restaurant, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 1-4.
- Del Taco #1133, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 1-4.
- Krystal #ATL051, 5140 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 1-4.
- Waffle House #1548, 1862 Mars Hill Road, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 1-4.
- Chef LA's Fish Fry Too - Mobile, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 1-4.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2475 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 12-31.
- Parsley's Catering, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 12-31.
- Micheladas Taqueria, 803 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 12-31.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.