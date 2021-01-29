Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 22-29.
- Burger King #6340, 1190 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 1-28.
- Livewire Coffee, 1 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- McDonald's, 5145 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 1-28.
- 26 Thai Kitchen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 1332 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-27.
- Cinnabon #289, 1000 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 1-27.
- Jet's Pizza, 4425 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 1-27.
- Dunkin' Donuts, 4928 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 1-27.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 2000 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-27.
- Cookie Town Hot Dogs - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-27.
- Cookie Town Hot Dogs - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-27.
- Boru Ramen Noodle & Poke Bar, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 1-26.
- Dunkin Donuts #302140/Baskin Robbins, 2651 Cobb Parkay SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- King Spring Chinese Restaurant, 3791 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 1-25.
- Karachi Broast & Grill, 1475 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-25.
- Wendy's #146, 1110 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 82. Date: 1-25.
- Waffle House #630, 621 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 1-25.
- Zaxby's, 3030 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-25.
- Tasty China, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 1-25.
- Pasta Bella, 3696 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 1-25.
- Papa John's Pizza #183, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 1-22.
- Domino's Pizza, 3333 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-22.
- WTF! Vegan Fast Food - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 1-22.
- WTF! Vegan Fast Food - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 1-22.
