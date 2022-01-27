Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 20-26.
- Starbucks Coffee #11873, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 1-26.
- Subway #56386, 3079 Hidden Forest Court, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-26.
- Modena Ristorante Vinoteca, 3412 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 1-26.
- BBQ Place The, 2365 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-26.
- Pizza Hut #39452, 1075 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-26.
- Dunkin Donuts #302140/Baskin Robbins, 2651 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- Dunkin Donuts, 2340 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 1-25.
- Waffle House #479, 550 N. Greenbriar Parkway, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-25.
- Wendy's #90, 2808 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 1-25.
- Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- Jameric, 3349 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- Rose's Bakery, 3349 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 1-25.
- Alumni Cookie Dough, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-25.
- Twisted Kitchen, 4340 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 1-25.
- McDonald's #31678, 840 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 1-25.
- Everything Burger, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 1-25.
- Pizza Hut #39382, 5070 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 1-25.
- El Jinete Mexican Restaurant #2, 4681 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 96. Date: 1-24.
- Papa Roy's Louisiana Kitchen, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 1-24.
- Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-21.
- Burger King #4004, 650 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 1-21.
- Bojangles #791, 681 Cobb Parkay N., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-21.
- Paradise Grille, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-21.
- Parkaire Flying Biscuit, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-21.
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 1610 Ridenour Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 1-21.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2765 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-20.
- Subway, 1871 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-20.
- McAlister's Deli, 2950 Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 1-20.
- 3 Amigos Mexican Bar & Grill, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 1-20.
- Del Taco #1143, 2521 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 1-20.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 2421 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-20.
- IHOP #489, 3130 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-20.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #158, 4111 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-20.
- Oyama Hibachi Sushi, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 1-20.
- Dinnertime Delivered, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 93. Date: 1-20.
- Updog Smoothies & Juices, 4200 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-20.
- Taste By Tanna, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 99. Date: 1-20.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.