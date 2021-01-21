Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 14-21.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 1-20.
- Poblanos Mexican Grill, 3344 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 1-20.
- Twisted Kitchen, 125 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 1-20.
- KFC #G135086, 4023 Powder Springs Road SW, Powder Springs. Score: 83. Date: 1-20.
- Boston Market Restaurant #1602, 2014 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 1-20.
- The Loaded Burger - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 1-20.
- The Loaded Taco - Mobile, 3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 1-20.
- ATL Wings & Seafood, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Score: 1-20.
- Krystal #MAR024, 271 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-19.
- Subway #13584, 5185 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-19.
- Soul Food Train Eatery, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-19.
- Lahore Grill Restaurant, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 1-19.
- IHOP #426, 179 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-19.
- Starbucks Coffee #8371, 2680 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 1-15.
- Subway #3841, 2550 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 1-15.
- Zaxby's #59601, 1225 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
- Burger King #13721, 2610 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
- Burger King #6280, 164 Barrett Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-14.
- Soi 3, 2606 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 1-14.
- Chow King Grill & Buffet, 2400 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 1-14.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 2995 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 74. Date: 1-14.
- Chick-Fil-A Macland Crossing, 2005 Macland Crossing Circle SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
- Planet Wings and More, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-14.
- Moes Southwest Grill #348, 3155 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 1-14.
- American Deli, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 77. Date: 1-14.
- Dunkin, 2525 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta. Score 100. Date: 1-14.
