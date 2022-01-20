Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 13-19.

  • La Carreta, 1252 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-18.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill #1464, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-18.
  • Chick-Fil-A at The Village at Town Park #2146, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 1-18.
  • Bagelicious, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-18.
  • Taco Mac, 2650 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-18.
  • La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant #1, 29 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-18.
  • Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 60. Date: 1-18.
  • Crispina Ristorante and Pizzeria, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-18.
  • Spring Restaurant, 90 Marietta Walk NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
  • Catfish Hox, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
  • Sidelines Sports Grille, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 1-14.
  • Dave Poe's BBQ, 660 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
  • House of LU 2, 89 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-14.
  • Colabbo, 1869 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 1-14.
  • Dunkin #359966, 3721 Tramore Pointe Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 1-14.
  • Chicken Salad Chick, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-14.
  • Corazon Mexicano Cantina, 1199 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-14.
  • Wendy's #146, 1110 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 76. Date: 1-13.
  • Cook Out Restaurant, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 1-13.
  • Taco Prado, 6912 Mableton Parkway SE, Mableton. Score: 71. Date: 1-13.
  • Waffle House #630, 621 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-13.
  • Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub, 15 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-13.
  • Lunch Basket, 627 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-13.
  • Australian Bakery & Cafe, 48 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 1-13.
  • Taqueria Tsunami, 1275 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-13.
  • Bruster's Real Ice Cream, 3735 Trickum Road NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-13.
  • Eataliano Kitchen Pizza Bar, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 1-13.
  • Tuesday Coffee & Shoppe, 137 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-13.
  • Keegans Public House, 4687 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 1-13.
