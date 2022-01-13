Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 7-12.
- Chopsticks China Bistro, 3822 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-12.
- Tofu Village, 700 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 1-12.
- Subway #3841, 2550 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 1-12.
- Place The, 700 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-12.
- Waffle House #778, 1398 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 1-12.
- Studio Movie Grill, 40 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-12.
- KSU Cafe - J Building, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-12.
- Jersey Mike's Subs #5020, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 1-12.
- Orient The, 3050 Windy Hill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 1-12.
- Martin's Restaurant, 3101 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-12.
- Dolly's Home Cooking, 4971 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 1-12.
- R&B Soulfood & More - Mobile, 7050 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Peachtree Corners. Score 100. Date: 1-12.
- Pizza Hut #39375, 4221 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 1-12.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-11.
- Hong Kong City, 2142 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 1-11.
- Rico's Mex Mex Grill, 3770 Southside Drive, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 1-11.
- Island Spice, 2535 Hickory Grove Road, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 1-11.
- Burger King #3662, 2112 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 1-11.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe #4300, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-11.
- Panda Express #1135, 4275 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-11.
- Rico! Fresh Healthy Grill, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 1-11.
- Mediterranean Bistro, 3940 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-10.
- Taco Bell #27711, 3240 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 1-10.
- Del Taco #1133, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 1-10.
- Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 1-10.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of West Cobb #5101, 2636 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 1-10.
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, 2830 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 1-10.
- Mariscos Las Islitas, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-10.
- Mariscos Las Islitas - Base, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-10.
- Little Hut Cafe The, 2470 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-10.
- Little Hut Cafe The - Base, 2470 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 1-10.
- Volcano Steak & Sushi, 1985 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 1-7.
- TDT BBQ - Inside Shell Station, 4360 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 1-7.
- American Deli, 3961 Floyd Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 1-7.
- Subway #11554, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-7.
- Jason's Deli, 945 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-7.
- Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant, 2418 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 1-7.
- Silverspot Cinema, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 1-7.
- Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 1-7.
