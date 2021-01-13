Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 8-13.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 2420 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 1-12.
- Governors Towne Club Clubhouse - Food, 4545 Champions Walk Drive, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 1-12.
- Zaxby's, 2080 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 1-12.
- Wings & BBQ - Take Out, 2331 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 1-12.
- Derek's Cafe, 1779 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-12.
- Lanzhou Ramen, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 1-12.
- Las Tejitas, 2175 Old Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 1-12.
- Chef LA's Fish Fry Too - Mobile, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 1-11.
- Dunkin, 3721 Tramore Pointe Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 1-11.
- Inatural Eats, 4924 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 1-11.
- Subway #13102, 3345 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 85. Date: 1-8.
- Zaxby's #50401, 1420 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Dae: 1-8.
- Jack's New Yorker Deli, 4691 S. Atlanta Road, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 1-8.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant #7, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 1-8.
- Bountiful Basket Catering The, 1600 Roswell Street, Smyrna. Score: 100l Date: 1-8.
