Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 15-21.
- Starbucks Coffee, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 2-20.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-20.
- San Francisco Banquet Hall and Restaurant, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 2-20.
- Provino's Italian Restaurant, 440 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 2-20.
- McDonald's, 2591 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 2-20.
- China Dragon Restaurant, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-20.
- Taqueria El Guero, 1135 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-20.
- Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, 1300 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 2-19.
- Subway, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-19.
- Jada's Caribbean Cuisine, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-19.
- Waffle House, 2805 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-19.
- Waffle House, 550 N. Greenbriar Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-19.
- Taqueria Tsunami, 1275 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-19.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 1680 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 2-19.
- South Cobb Diner, 5850 Love Street, Austell. Score: 48. Date: 2-19.
- Crab Heaven, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 2-19.
- Doro's Italian Restaurant, 3979 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-19.
- Mersi Chef Persian Food, 1735 Tuscan Heights Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-19.
- The Mad Greek - Mobile, 382 Senoia Road, Tyrone. Score: 100. Date: 2-19.
- Wendy's of Mars Hill, 45 Mars Hill Road, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 2-19.
- J Buffalo Wings, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-18.
- Wing Factory 3, 2997 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 75. Date: 2-18.
- Luna Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4320 East-West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 2-18.
- Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Seafood, 2744 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 2-18.
- Red's Timbers, 730 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 2-18.
- Del Taco, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 2-18.
- Mexico Lindo Mexican Restaurant, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 63. Date: 2-18.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 2-18.
- Taco Bell, 2169 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-18.
- Creme De La Crepe, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-18.
- Your Pie, 732 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-18.
- Solana East Cobb, The, 1032 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-18.
- YOM - Mobile, 1809 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-18.
- Dixie Tavern, 2349 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 2-17.
- Bojangles, 1183 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-17.
- Empire Sports Bar, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-17.
- KFC, 5040 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 88. Date: 2-17.
- Chin Chin, 2800 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 2-17.
- Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-17.
- Donut Lane, 2639 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 2-17.
- Four Fat Cows, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 2-17.
- McAlister's Deli, 789 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Hibachi & BBQ, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Monticello, 2000 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-17.
- YOM - Base, 1809 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- McDonald's, 4381 Acworth Dallas Road NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 2-17.
