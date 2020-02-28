Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 22-28.
- Starbucks Coffee, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 2-27.
- Twin Peaks Kennesaw, 2475 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 2-27.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 1360 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 2-27.
- Diner Bakery Company, 3150 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 2-27.
- El Nopal Mexican Restaurant, 3100 Creekside Village Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 2-27.
- Elevation Chophouse, 1723 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 76. Date: 2-27.
- Wingstop Delk, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-27.
- First Watch Restaurant, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-27.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium Food Truck - Mobile, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-27.
- EM Kitchen, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 2-27.
- Panda Express, 3460 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-27.
- Wendy's of Vaughn, 1905 Vaughn Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 2-27.
- La Madeleine, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-27.
- Haagen-Dazs, 400 Earnest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-27.
- Dunkin Donuts, 4311 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-26.
- Taqueria Morelos, 1300 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 2-26.
- Classique Dining Room, 5761 Harding Drive SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 2-26.
- Marlow's Tavern Sandy Plains, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 2-26.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant, 3165 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 2-26.
- Red Lobster, 2626 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 2-26.
- Ege Sushi & Japanese Cuisine, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-26.
- Taquito Express, 3065 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-26.
- South Cobb Diner, 5850 Love Street, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 2-26.
- 101 Bagel Cafe, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 73. Date: 2-25.
- Paulee's Place II, 950 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 2-25.
- Red Curry Thai, 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 2-25.
- Zaxby's, 2080 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-25.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 2-25.
- Wildwood Cafe @ 3200, 3200 Windy Hill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-25.
- MOD Pizza, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-25.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 2-25.
- Wendy's of Wade Green, 4065 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 2-25.
- Dairy Queen, 5057 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 2-24.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 2-24.
- Panda Express, 4275 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- Pacific Buffet, 2475 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 2-24.
- Snook's Grill, 2769 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- Frankie's Italian Restaurant, 3100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 2-24.
