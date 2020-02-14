Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 8-14.
- Buddha Delight, 2731 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-13.
- Okinawa Restaurant, 3718 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 2-13.
- Ken's Corner Grill, 2934 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 2-13.
- Jim 'N Nicks BBQ, 4574 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 2-13.
- Fresh Fish Seafood Market, 366 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 2-13.
- Pasadita Taqueria, 6015 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 2-13.
- Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1265 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 2-13.
- Tiger Tiger, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 2-13.
- Don Chilito's Mexican Taqueria, 1854 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-13.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 2810 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 2-13.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3606 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-13.
- Fox Dogs, 154 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 2-13.
- Enjoy Brazilian Cuisine, 2852 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 2-13.
- Hot Wok Chinese Restaurant, 3894 Due West Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 2-12.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe, 954 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 2-12.
- Wallace Barbecue, 3035 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 2-12.
- Waffle House, 1398 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-12.
- Yard House Restaurant, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 2-12.
- Kumo Hibachi Sushi, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 2-12.
- Snowy Rolls, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 2-12.
- Madra's Restaurant, 2349 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 2-12.
- American Deli, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-12.
- Peach Drop Nutrition, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 2-12.
- Ayo African Restaurant, 5150 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 2-12.
- Paleteria La Providencia, 445 Pat Mell Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 2-11.
- Las Tortas Locas, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 2-11.
- Santiago's Mexican Taqueria, 4937 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 2-11.
- Firehouse Subs, 4624 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 2-10.
- Nutrition King & Oasis, 764 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 2-10.
- Waffle House, 3521 Baker Road, Acworth. Score: 89. Date: 2-10.
- Waffle House, 1811 Williams Drive, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 2-10.
- Maggiano's Little Italy, 1601 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 2-10.
- Varner's Station, 725 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 2-10.
- 1000 Degrees Pizzeria, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 2-10.
- Rick's Hot Wings, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 2-10.
- Asian Gourmet, 125 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-10.
- Cluck-N-Mooh, 3894 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-10.
