Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 1-7.
- Montana's Bar & Grill, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 2-6.
- Grubbin' Out - Mobile, 7040 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross. Score: 100. Date: 2-6.
- Big C'S Chicago Kitchen - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 2-6.
- Wingolicious, 401 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 77. Date: 2-6.
- Yasin's Homestyle Seafood, 818 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 2-6.
- La Michoacana Helados 2, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 2-6.
- Cherry On Top Delights, 4665 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Score: 2-6.
- Marco's Pizza, 2986 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-6.
- IC HOT, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-5.
- Arby's, 4367 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 2-5.
- Zaxby's, 3511 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 2-5.
- O'Charley's, 3550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Score: 2-5.
- Waffle House, 650 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-5.
- Reveille Cafe, 2500 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 2-5.
- Davinci's Pizzeria, 1810 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 2-4.
- Domino's Pizza, 2146 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-4.
- Paradise Restaurant, 6200 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 2-4.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant-Town Center, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 2-4.
- Siam Square Thai Cuisine, 1995 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score; 73. Date: 2-4.
- Ted's Montana Grill, 640 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 2-4.
- Wing Cafe & Tap House, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-4.
- Low Country Barbecue, 2000 S. Pioneer Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 2-4.
- Kayhill's Sports Bar & Grill, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-4.
- D'Cuban Cafe, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-4.
- Little Caesars, 4131 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 2-4.
- Taste of Chicago, 678 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-4.
- Kennesaw Place, 2800 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 2-3.
- Burger King, 2775 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 2-3.
- El Felix The, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 2-3.
- Harold's Chicken Shack, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-3.
- Touchdown Wings, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-3.
- Enjoy Brazilian Cuisine, 2852 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 67. Date: 2-3.
- Derek's Cafe, 1779 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-3.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.