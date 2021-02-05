Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.
- La Bamba Mexican Bar & Grill #6, 3509 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 81. Date: 2-4.
- Waffle House #421, 3340 Frey Road, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 2-4.
- Border Mexican Restaurant The, 2569 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 2-4.
- Panda Garden, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 88. Date: 2-4.
- JG Chicken & Seafood, 737 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 2-4.
- Mikkey's Retro Grill, 400 Village Green Circle, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 2-4.
- Barber Bistro, 1871 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 71. Date 2-3.
- Taqueria El Guero, 2599 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 2-3.
- San Luis Restaurant, 951 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 2-3.
- Panda Express-KSU, 1000 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-3.
- KSU Cafe - The Commons, 540 Parliament Garden Way, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 2-3.
- Coldstone Creamery #20730, 2850 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 2-3.
- Rande Voo Restaurant Lounge, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 2-3.
- Panda Express, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-3.
- American Deli, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-3.
- Stew You - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-3.
- Stew You - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-3.
- My Granny's Cakes, 2355 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 2-3.
- Auntie Anne's, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-2.
- Farmer's Basket, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-2.
- Waffle House #2156, 2720 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 2-2.
- Pizza Hut #4772, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 2-2.
- McDonald's #35635, 3260 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 2-2.
- Arby's #8131, 5150 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-2.
- El Galaxy Sports Bar and Grill, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 2-2.
- Roses Bakery, 3349 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 2-2.
- Taco T, 1065 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 2-2.
- 1911 Biscuits & Burgers, 3120 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 2-2.
- J's Snack Land, 2585 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- Waffle House #981, 4284 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 2-1.
- Chin Chin, 2800 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 65. Date: 2-1.
- Papa John's Pizza #182, 2697 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 2-1.
- Arby's #1735, 3250 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 2-1.
- Jimmy Mac's Food & Spirits, 3205 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-1.
- Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, 2825 S. Main Street, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- A3 Treats - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.