Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 2-2.
- Subway #13584, 5185 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 2-2.
- Ameri Bistro, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 2-2.
- Zaxby's, 591 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-2.
- Il Mee Restaurant, 1000 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-2.
- Waffle House #1132, 3441 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 2-2.
- Waffle House #791, 3635 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-2.
- Wahlburgers, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 2-2.
- The Green Room, 1391 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 2-2.
- Panda Express, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-2.
- MOD Pizza, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-2.
- McDonald's, 5145 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-2.
- Wendy's, 4900 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 2-2.
- House of Lu III, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-2.
- A Little Nauti Food Truck - Mobile, 4086 Covington Highway, Decatur. Score: 100. Date: 2-2.
- Taco Bell #30610, 2204 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 2-1.
- Hoboken Bread & Bagel Company, 1033 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-1.
- Patty Wagon The, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- Restaurante Dona Celia, 2561 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- Wendy's #146, 1110 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2445 Mall Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 2-1.
- Yard House Restaurant #8375, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 2-1.
- Caribbean Spice, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-1.
- Ray's Donuts, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- Patty Wagon The - Base, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- Pizza Hut #4792, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-1.
- Moons Wings & Hibachi, 3012 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-1.
- Dunkin Donuts, 2340 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-31.
- Taco Bell #32646, 2943 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-31.
- Marlows Tavern, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-31.
- Burger King #3900, 1201 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 1-31.
- KFC #G135086, 4023 Powder Springs Road SW, Powder Springs. Score: 85. Date: 1-31.
- Arby's #5777, 4288 Bells Ferry Road, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-31.
- Zaxby's, 3030 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-31.
- Live! At The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 1-31.
- Gyro Chef - Mobile, 1499 Alpharetta Highway, Alpharetta. Score: 99. Date: 1-31.
- Tasty Flames, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 1-31.
- American Deli, 1651 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 1-31.
- DQ Grill & Chill, 4958 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 1-31.
- Dunkin Donuts #353213, 4661 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- Potbellies Smokehouse & Catering, 2750 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- Hudson Grille Kennesaw, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 1-28.
- Chopstix Sushi House and Asian Fusion, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 94. Date: 1-28.
- McDonald's #2947, 4819 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 1-28.
- Oriental Cafe, 2860 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 1-28.
- Lazy Labrador Coffee House, 2886 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- Pizza Hut #39527, 2860 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 1-28.
- Bullgogi Korean & Poke, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 1-28.
- Dairy Queen, 5057 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 93. Date: 1-27.
- Sugar Cake Patisserie, 101 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 1-27.
- Waffle Houe #2200, 2316 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 1-27.
- Burger King #13623, 1675 Gaylor Street, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 1-27.
- El Super Pan, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 1-27.
- Governors Gun Club, 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 1-27.
- JJ's Pizzeria, 2211 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-27.
- McDonald's #10925, 645 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 1-27.
- Chick-Fil-A Macland Crossing, 2005 Macland Crossing Circle SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 1-27.
