Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 20-25.
- Asahi Japanese Steak & Sushi, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 2-24.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 2-24.
- Waffle House #1149, 3275 Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of Acworth #5265, 3366 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 2-24.
- Rick's Hot Wings, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- El Rin Con Salvadoreno Bakery, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 2-24.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 2-24.
- Yeero Village, 4751 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 90. Date: 2-23.
- Del Taco #1143, 2521 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 2-23.
- Tasty China, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 2-23.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 2-23.
- El Taco Naco (Inside BP), 3459 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 2-23.
- Cluck-N-Mooh, 3894 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-23.
- Jersey Mike's Subs #5068, 3139 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 2-22.
- Wingstop, 3240 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 2-22.
- Zaxby's, 2756 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-22.
- Capozzi's, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-22.
- South Cobb Diner, 5850 Love Street, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 2-22.
- Dillon's, 2710 Jefferson Street, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 2-22.
- Chef Smokeys, 2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
