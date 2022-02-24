Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 17-23.
- Sakura Restaurant, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-23.
- Mangos Restaurant Grill & Bar, 2535 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 2-23.
- Wellstar Health System - Tower & Church Bistro, 677 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-23.
- Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, 501 Roberts Circle NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 2-23.
- El Jefe's Taqueria, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 2-23.
- Eurest Dining Lockheed Martin B95, 86 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-23.
- Firehouse Subs, 4648 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 88. Date: 2-23.
- Bojangles', 2749 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-23.
- Sterling Culinary Management - Papa John's Cafe, 788 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 2-23.
- Kajun Seafood and Wings, 4148 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 2-23.
- Gao's Hot Wings, 981 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-23.
- El Camaleon Restaurant & Night Club, 723 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 2-22.
- Burger King #6806, 809 Veterans Memorial Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 2-22.
- Subway #3841, 2550 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 2-22.
- McDonald's #10364, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-22.
- R&D Provisions, 1000 Parkwood Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 2-22.
- San Francisco Banquet Hall and Restaurant, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 2-21.
- Las Tortas Locas #7, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 2-21.
- Stockyard Burgers Marietta, 26 Mill Street NE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 2-21.
- Waffle House #421, 3340 Frey Road, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 2-21.
- Waffle House #981, 4284 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 2-21.
- Sabor Do Brazil, 2800 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score:
- Olde Towne Tavern & Grille, 2500 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 2-21.
- Costa Mar Seafood & Grill, 677 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-21.
- Rosa's Pizza, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 2-21.
- Fad Fine Dining Restaurant, 6065 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 82. Date: 2-21.
- Newk's Eatery, 1975 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-21.
- Papa John's Pizza #414, 4180 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 2-18.
- Presbyterian Village Cafe, 2000 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 2-18.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-18.
- El Galaxy Sports Bar and Grill, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 2-18.
- Fox Dogs, 154 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-18.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-17.
- Starbucks Coffee #8203, 3629 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Governors Gun Club, 5740 C.H. James Parkway, Powder Springs. Score: 72. Date: 2-17.
- La Bamba Mexican Bar & Grill #6, 3509 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Asian Fusion, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 2-17.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza #3, 3718 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 2-17.
- Windy Hill Athletic Club - Food, 135 Interstate North Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 2-17.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Baby Tommy's Taste of New York, 497 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-17.
- Golden Krust, 180 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-17.
- Panera Bread Bakery & Cafe #4312, 732 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-17.
- Panda Garden, 4400 Brownsville Road, Power Springs. Score: 96. Date: 2-17.
- Forno Woodfire Pizza & Drinkery, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Wendy's of Due West, 3315 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 2-17.
- WNB Factory, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 72. Date: 2-17.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3359 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Elizabeth's Delightful Edibles, 3894 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-17.
- Panda Garden, 3900 Legacy Park Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 2-17.
