Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 13-19.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 2-18.
- Michiru Chinese & Japanese Restaurant, 4585 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 2-18.
- Moon Indian Cuisine, 2821 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 2-18.
- French Market and Tavern, The, 3300 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 2-18.
- Jimmy John's, 3100 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 2-17.
- Philly Connection, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 2-17.
- Oyster Cafe, 3060 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 2-17.
- Paco's Mexican Restaurant, 5015 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 2-17.
- Bowl Lab, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 2-17.
- Mr. Wok, 1750 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 2-17.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 2810 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 2-17.
- Jameric, 3349 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 2-17.
- Cheeseburger Bobby's, 2768 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennsaw. Score: 91. Date: 2-16.
- Red Curry Thai, 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-16.
- Goianao Restaurant and Catering, 1475 Terro Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 2-16.
- Bojangles #1264, 1183 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 2-16.
- Thai Diner, 3280 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 2-16.
- Arby's #6549, 1911 Vaughn Road, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 2-16.
- General Nutrition Center #951, 4480 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 2-15.
- Luis' Cafe Atlanta, 833 Campbell Hill Street NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-15.
- Peace Love & Pizza #4, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-15.
- Wingstop Delk #1393, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-15.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 2995 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 2-15.
- Hibachi & BBQ, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-15.
- China Wok, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 2-15.
