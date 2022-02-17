Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 10-16.
- New Han's, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 2-16.
- Gabriel's Desserts, 800 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-16.
- Mexico Lindo Mexican Restaurant, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-16.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe #4306, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 2-16.
- McDonald's #18786, 3011 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-16.
- McDonald's #6824, 778 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-16.
- Patty Wagon The - Mobile, 4796 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-16.
- Micheladas Taqueria, 803 Powder Spring Street, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-16.
- C'Est Si Bon Pastry and Restaurant, 560 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 78. Date: 2-15.
- Panda Express #1542, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-15.
- Lolita's C'Est Tout Bon 2 Eat - Mobile, 1147 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-15.
- Dragon 168 Chinese Restaurant, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 2-15.
- Pacific Spice Thai & Chinese Restaurant, 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 2-14.
- China Fun, 5200 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 2-14.
- J's Snack Land, 2585 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 2-14.
- Waffle House #494, 920 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 2-14.
- Taco L' 1,000,000, 2080 Favor Road SW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-14.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #14, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 2-14.
- Lolita's Parlour, 1147 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-14.
- Garden & Gun Club, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 2-14.
- Wendy's of Shallowford, 2961 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-14.
- Lolita's Parlour - Base, 1147 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-14.
- Taco Bell, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-14.
- Dairy Queen of Kennesaw, 2561 Kennesaw Due West Road, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 2-11.
- Bitefull, 2217 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-11.
- Tokyo Sushi & Steakhouse, 4624 Camp Highland Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 2-11.
- Chin Chin Chinese Restaurant, 617 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 2-11.
- Burger King #9978, 4285 Bells Ferry Road, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-11.
- Monkey Barrel, 688 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-11.
- Lucky Dragon, 3750 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 2-11.
- Jimpa's Catering, 2420 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 2-11.
- Tasty Bakery Cafe, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-11.
- X-Drenaline, 1611 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-11.
- X-Drenaline - Mobile, 1611 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-11.
- Wasabi Sushi Steak & Cajun Seafood Bar, 3466 Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-11.
- Superior Vegan - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-11.
- Ja Make & Me Foods - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-11.
- Crazy Hawg BBQ and Catering - Mobile, 261 Marietta Road, Canton. Score: 100. Date: 2-11.
- Celebration Village Acworth - Food, 4460 Celebration Boulevard in Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 2-10.
- Wing City, 2467 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 2-10.
- Poblanos Mexican Grill, 3344 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 86. ate: 2-10.
- Asian Express, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 2-10.
- Chick-Fil-A, 2661 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 2-10.
- Taco Bell #3889, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-10.
- Douceur De France, 277 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 2-10.
- Stockyard Burgers and Bones, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-10.
- Solecito Lindo Mexican Bar & Grill, 4430 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 2-10.
- Basecamp at Kennesaw Mountain, 1718 Old 41 Highway SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-10.
- American Deli, 3895 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 2-10.
- Little Caesars, 2350 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 2-10.
- Nibbles, 4456 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 90. Date: 2-10.
