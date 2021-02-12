Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 6-12.
- Capozzi's Restaurant, 4285 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-11.
- Chin Chin, 2800 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 2-11.
- Smitty's Lockdown BBQ, 2900 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-11.
- Huey Luey's, 3338 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 2-10.
- Wing Cafe & Tap House, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 2-10.
- Mangos Restaurant Grill & Bar, 2535 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 2-9.
- Wingstop, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 2-9.
- China Kitchen, 470 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-9.
- Wendy's #11718, 4932 S. Cobb Drive, SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 2-9.
- Jamaican Dutch Pot Restaurant, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 2-9.
- Night Owl Pizza, 1995 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 2-9.
- Curry Curry Thai Restaurant, 1385 Highlands Ridge Road, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 2-9.
- Carol's Cafe, 2543 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 2-8.
- Tin Lizzy's Cantina/Beni's Cubana, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-8.
- Jamaica Mi Krazy Restaurant, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 2-8.
- Hamada Japanese Grill & Sushi, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 2-8.
- Stockyard Burgers and Bones, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-8.
- Pacific Buffet, 2475 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 2-8.
- Biryani-N-Grill, 2590 Spring Roayd SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 2-8.
- Mi Casa Restaurante & Panaderia, 3920 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-8.
- Oriental Cafe, 2860 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 2-8.
- Smoothie King #1388, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 2-8.
