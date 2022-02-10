Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 3-9.
- Starbucks at Target - T-1165, 2535 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-9.
- Hot Wheels, 228 Farm Ridge Drive NE, Woodstock. Score: 100. Date: 2-9.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-9.
- Krystal #ATLF27, 3520 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-9.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of East Cobb #5002, 4721 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 2-9.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #30, 2150 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 2-9.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of Austell #5043, 1355 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 2-9.
- Minas Emporium, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-9.
- McDonald's #4905, 2700 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-9.
- Juicy Crab, 1345 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 2-9.
- Wendy's of Mars Hill, 45 Mars Hill Road, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 2-9.
- Savvy's Eat-Eat - Base, 2220 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 2-9.
- Savvy's Eat-Eat - Mobile, 2220 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 2-9.
- Wingstop Marietta #1401, 51 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 2-9.
- Zeke's Kitchen & Bar, 4454 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 2-9.
- Papa John's Pizza #183, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 2-8.
- Lakeside Cafe, 900 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 2-8.
- El Camaleon Restaurant & Night Club, 723 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 2-8.
- Sushiology, 1615 Ridenour Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-8.
- Zaxby's, 2756 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 2-8.
- Sky Restaurant Bar & Grill, 5590 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 2-8.
- Rancho El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, 499 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 2-8.
- El Taco Veloz, 2431 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 2-8.
- Arby's #8131, 5150 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-8.
- Jimmy Mac's Food & Spirits, 3205 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-8.
- El Taco Nacho (Inside BP), 3459 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 2-8.
- Keegan's Public House, 1625 Ridenour Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 2-8.
- El Solecito Mexican Grill of Mableton, 511 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 2-8.
- Cuban Diner, 1484 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 2-8.
- Farmer's Basket, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 2-7.
- Hong Kong Star Chinese Cuisine, 4719 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-7.
- Arby's #1218, 2626 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-7.
- Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 2-7.
- Wing City, 1750 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 2-7.
- Wendy's #92, 2668 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 2-7.
- Even Hotel Atlanta - Cork & Kale - Food, 3380 Overton Park Drive, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 2-7.
- Az Pizza, 855 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 2-7.
- Flying Biscuit Cafe, 1450 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 2-7.
- A Taste of Asia, 2667 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 2-7.
- Bar North, 3900 Legacy Park Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 2-7.
- Juice Champs, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-7.
- Mooyah Mableton, 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 2-7.
- Pizza Hut #39462, 4514 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 2-7.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #308655, 2885 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-4.
- New China House, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-4.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 2-4.
- Grubbin' Out - Mobile, 7040 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross. Score: 82. Date: 2-4.
- West Cobb Diner, 3451 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 2-4.
- Haveli Indian Cuisine, 490 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 2-4.
- Five Guys, 4269 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-4.
- Jada's Caribbean Cuisine, 4674 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 96. Date: 2-4.
- Sweet Southern Coffee & Dessert, 4460 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 2-4.
- Big Shanty Smokehouse, 3393 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-3.
- Mint Leaf Indian Cuisine, 2350 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 2-3.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 2-3.
- Arby's #1735, 3250 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-3.
- Filling Station Cafe The, 550 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 2-3.
- Herb's Rib Shack, 186 Windy Hill Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 2-3.
- WNB Factory, 611 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 2-3.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium Food Truck - Mobile, 1 Amb Drive NW, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 2-3.
- Tokyo Boat, 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 92. Date: 2-3.
- Marietta Donuts II, 2953 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-3.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.